Milwaukee Brewers Senior Vice President and General Manager, Matt Arnold is four months into being the top ranking baseball operations executive in the Brewers organization.

Since talking over operational duties from former Brewers President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns, Arnold has executed a trade to acquire all-star catcher, William Contreras, presided over a challenging arbitration case with staff ace, Corbin Burnes.

In an exclusive conversation at Brewers spring training, Arnold opened up about the anatomy of a trade, the challenges with arbitration, and competing as a small market team in Major League Baseball.