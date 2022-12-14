MILWAUKEE — The offseason is heating up for the Milwaukee Brewers as the team completes a trade for Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller.

As announced by the team on Wednesday night, the terms of the deal aren’t finalized just yet. They will send Cleveland cash and/or a player to be named later.

Miller, who just wrapped up his second year as a pro, appeared in 130 games for Cleveland this year. He finished his 2022 season with a 24.3% batting average and 103 hits. He is a native of Mequon, WI and attended Illinois State University.

Due to injuries and rotational changes, Miller logged minutes at first, second and third base, plus some time at shortstop, in his sophomore season.

To make space on the 40-man roster, the Brewers designated catcher Mario Feliciano for assignment.

