MILWAUKEE — Heavy rain is expected to transition into snow overnight across much of Wisconsin with up to six inches of snow possible for northern parts of the state. Luckily for the Milwaukee area, the likelihood of major snow accumulation for Thursday remains relatively low.

As per a social media alert from the National Weather Services (NWS) teams based out of Milwaukee, the precipitation is expected to finish by 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. They described an expectation of “heavy, wet snow tonight” with the most significant snowfall seen north of I-94 and west of I-43.

If things take a turn, the city and its surrounding areas could see between two and six inches of snow. That window would last between five and seven hours overnight, according to NWS Milwaukee.

PREVIOUS: Winter Storm Watch in effect for northern Wisconsin, wintry mix expected for rest of the state

Rain is more likely to transition into snow between 10:00 p.m. and Midnight for Beaver Dam and West Bend. That range is pushed back between 11:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. for Sheboygan, Waukesha and Elkhorn. Any snowfall in Milwaukee, Racine or Kenosha would likely come after midnight, based on NWS projections.

TMJ4’s Brian Niznansky is bracing for “slick and snow-covered” road conditions for your Thursday morning commute — particularly if you’re coming from the north and/or west of the city. Furthermore, Niznansky said that a low pressure system could bring intermittent snow showers through Friday.

Nonetheless, Milwaukee’s temperatures should remain generally consistent with a high in the upper-30s and lows in the upper 20s for Thursday. Temperatures will cool down through the weekend, leading into single-digit lowers next week despite a chance of the sun peering through beginning on Sunday.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: 2 victims in deadly Wauwatosa pileup identified + DPW truck hit stopped cars at 60-to-70 MPH