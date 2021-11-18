Brewers’ starting pitching used to be a source of sighs.

Now, it’s a source of Cy’s.

Corbin Burnes won the National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night.

He becomes the 3rd Brewer ever to accomplish that feat, along with Rollie Fingers and Pete Vuckovich.

It’s well deserved.

In May, Corbin set the record for most strikeouts without a walk to start a season.

In September, he pitched 8 magnificent innings before turning the ball over to Josh Hader to complete the franchise’s first no-hitter since 1987.

He was untouchable all season long

What’s more exciting?

Corbin is only 27 years old.

Not long ago, Corbin didn’t have a defined role.

Was he a starter? A long reliever? A big leaguer at all?

Now, he wakes up as the most dominant pitcher in the National League, maybe in all of baseball.

He is the centerpiece of the Brewers’ organization.

It’s not Christian Yelich. It’s not Josh Hader. It’s not Craig Counsell.

It’s him.

To win a World Series, you have to have a certified ace.

The Brewers now at least one widely recognized as such.

