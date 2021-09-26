MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are celebrating the career of Ryan Braun, who officially retired after playing 14 years in the MLB.

Braun is the Brewers’ all-time franchise home run leader, six-time NL All-Star and 2011 National League MVP.

Hear remarks from the pre-game ceremony below.

“Thank you for inspiring me to be at my best when it mattered most.” — Ryan Braun



𝟭𝟰 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗦. 𝟭 𝗝𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗘𝗬.



Full retirement speech: pic.twitter.com/JcdnCenFj1 — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) September 26, 2021