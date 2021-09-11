Keep this episode. Store it away in a safe folder. Download it twice. Back it up. This was a historical game.

Plenty to talk about including listener thoughts on Craig Counsell’s decision to pull Burnes and let Hader finish the game in the ninth. Plus we’ve got Counsell’s post-game comments, highlights, and so much more! Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley and Jerry Augustine in its entirety can be heard right here!

The strikeouts. The diving catch. The call of the first Brewers no-hitter since 1987. Full highlight segment available right here

Corbin Burnes did more than hit the 200 strikeout milestone in Saturday’s game.

Burnes dominated the Cleveland Indians through 8 strong innings, and Josh Hader came in to record his 31st save of the season as the Crew wins 3-0 in the Brewers first no-hitter since April 15, 1987. It is the second No-Hitter in franchise history and the first combined No-Hitter in franchise history.

Burnes hit the 200 strikeout mark for the season after his 4th strikeout. He finished with 14 strikeouts in only 115 pitches. Hader added 2 more for a total of 16 between the two aces.

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ strikeouts for Corbin Burnes. @Burnes16 is the sixth @Brewers pitcher to record 200+ strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/lwHw3clS3m — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) September 11, 2021

This was the third time the Indians gave in to a no-hitter, the first team to ever accomplish that feat. The No-Hitter is the 9th of the MLB season, breaking a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884.

This catch from Lorenzo Cain kept the No-Hitter alive.