“We got beat by a really good starting pitcher” – Brewers manager Craig Counsell

Coming off a historic win on Sunday, a Labor Day game proved to be laborious for the Brewers’ offense and pitching.

Brandon Woodruff takes the loss in the Brewers’ 12-0 loss to the Phillies. Woody goes six innings pitched earning four runs on nine hits giving up three home runs. Woodruff wasn’t alone in giving up home runs to the Phils as Boxberger and Norris both give up the deep ball at American Family Field. Catcher Luke Mailie was also taken deep by former Brewer Brad Miller in the 9th inning. Mailie pitched in relief when the game was far out of reach.

A bright spot for Milwaukee pitching was Brent Suter who inherited a situation with two runners on base. With a walk to Jean Segura to load the bases, Suter forced a huge strikeout of none other than Bryce Harper. A J.T. Realmuto groundball into a double play had Suter get out free of any further damage.

It isn’t all bleak in Milwaukee. In fact, a fun conversation was certainly had on Brewers Extra Innings with Matt Pauley which involved playoff rosters, playoff rotations, and even more about the playoffs!

