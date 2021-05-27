The Brewers home opener on April 1 was anything but traditional, with limited capacity and few of the traditional festivities that are a staple of Opening Day.

That’s why the team has announced that June 25, the first day with full stadium capacity, will be “Re-Opening Day 2021.”

The game time will shift from 7:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m.

All fans in attendance will receive a special magnet schedule. The first 10,000 fans will also receive a free 1980s-style Brewers t-shirt. In a press release, Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said: “We want our fans to experience all of the pomp and circumstance of the Home Opener as we lift the restrictions on capacity and pregame events.”



Tickets for “Re-Opening Day” and all remaining games will go on sale on Friday, June 4 at a special “Tropical Tailgate” event at American Family Field, as well as online at Brewers.com and by phone (1-800-933-7890).