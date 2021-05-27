Home court advantage is once again a “thing” in the NBA playoffs as arena doors throughout the league are open to near full capacity.

Predictably, some fans are taking it too far.

In the 4th quarter of Wednesday’s night’s game between the Knicks and Hawks at Madison Square Garden, a Knicks fan spit on Hawks guard Trae Young as he prepared to inbound the ball.

Earlier in the evening, a 76ers fan dumped popcorn on the head of Wizards guard Russell Westbrook as he exited the floor in Philadelphia.

We’re all aware of the variables that affect fan behavior. Alcohol, sports gambling, and an emotionally charged crowd all contribute to foolish outbursts.

Kudos to the Knicks and 76ers for banning these “fans” from the Garden and Wells Fargo Center.

You want to play the freedom of speech card? Fine. Understand that your words, actions and overall jackassery have consequences.

If you believe your ticket entitles you to do whatever you want and say whatever you want, my advice to you is simple.

Save yourself time, money, and embarrassment and just stay home.

