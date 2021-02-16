MILWAUKEE — A reunion between the Milwaukee Brewers and Travis Shaw? It certainly appears to be “heading that way,” according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Haudricourt.
The Brewers missed out on Justin Turner who chose to resign with the reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers on a two year deal worth around $34 million. Shaw will be much more affordable, should Milwaukee send a contract his way.
The Brewers are in-need of infield help, and Shaw gives them versatility at both corners of the diamond.