Both Democrats and Republicans honored the legacy of the late Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) following news of the senator’s death on Friday. Feinstein passed away at the age of 90.

“She’s getting praise from middle-of-the-road republicans and far-right republicans,” republican strategist Bill McCoshen told WTMJ N.O.W on Friday. “They all speak incredibly highly of her. She was a tough lady but she was also gracious.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) called Feinstein a “trailblazer in every sense of the word.”

My statement on the passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein: pic.twitter.com/JhqmSNVshd — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) September 29, 2023

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) posted on X: “My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Senator Feinstein. She was a very gracious person.”

My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Senator Feinstein. She was a very gracious person. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) September 29, 2023

With a government shutdown looming, it’s possible California Gov. Gavin Newsom will quickly select a replacement to fill Feinstein’s open Senate seat.

“(Democrats) might need a 50th vote to keep the government open. It is possible we see an appointment before the day is over, so someone can get on a plane and be available for votes over the weekend,” democratic strategist Joe Zepecki told WTMJ N.O.W.