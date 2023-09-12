Was it a spirit? Was it a signal from the afterlife? Or was it just a piece of lint floating by?
Whatever it was, it floated in front of Debbie Lazaga’s camera on Monday. Lazaga was recording her WTMJ Daily Download when it occurred.
“I immediately noticed it on the camera screen,” she explained. “Did I catch a ghost??”
Ok so… what had happened was… I was JUST about to record my @620wtmj Daily Download today, when suddenly I see something fly by me on the phone screen… See if you can see it. 😳😨😱 (Incidentally, I started praying my rosary)— Debbie Lazaga (@D_La) September 11, 2023
WHHAAAT WAS THAT?! #Freaky #ghost #paranormal pic.twitter.com/bcxiMufycQ