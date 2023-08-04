Brookfield-native Joe Thomas will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Thomas, a Brookfield Central High School alum, was a standout with the Wisconsin Badgers before spending his entire NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.

“What made (Joe) great was that he always had that underdog mentality even though he was a stud,” Wisconsin Badgers teammate Mark Tauscher told Wis. Morning News. “Had he ever accepted the fact that he was really good and didn’t have to work as hard (as other players), then I don’t think he would’ve been a Hall of Famer.”

Tauscher, a Green Bay Packers Hall-of-Famer and radio host for ESPN Milwaukee, will be at the induction ceremony.

“Joe is a great friend. There will be a big contingent of Wisconsinites (in Canton, Ohio),” Tauscher said. “It’s going to be a fantastic weekend.”