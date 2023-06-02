The Green Bay Packers are embarking on a new era in 2023, and while doing so, are also entering the year with optimism, hope, and, well, differing opinions.

All-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who met with the media following the team’s OTA’s this week, has left us all with a clear message for his idea in 2023 – repeatedly confirming he believes the Packers are rebuilding.

The only issue with that is, guys like Aaron Jones, Christian Watson, Elgton Jenkins, and even General Manager Brian Gutekunst have told us they are NOT rebuilding.

It doesn’t seem like a big deal, but could it eventually mean more than it seems now?

The Packers have one goal in mind – regardless of who is under center, and that message is clear for 99% of the team.

Continuing to double down on the term “rebuild” from one of the team’s best players, and being the ONLY player to keep reiterating, to me, sends the wrong message to a young team.

I get it. They shipped off your best friend, but after playing in just a handful of games since 2020, I don’t think being the only one in the locker room with a different opinion from everyone else is a good thing.