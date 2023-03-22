SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A 23-year-old man has died after a police chase resulted in a crash into the Oak Creek in South Milwaukee.

According to the Cudahy Police Department, it began its pursuit of the man around 3 a.m. after seeing his car deviate from its lane. The pursuit continued for about three miles with speeds topping 100 miles per hour.

Officers eventually lost sight of the car and ended the pursuit. However, 40 minutes later, the South Milwaukee Police Department located the vehicle in a ravine near Chicago and Rawson Avenues. The 23-year-old was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was found dead at the scene.

Cudahy Police eventually discovered that the man had a warrant out for his arrest.