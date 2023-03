On this weeks listen of Bucks Weekly, Justin Garcia breaks down which teams need to lose where the Bucks can benefit. Why do the 76ers and Celtics keep winning?! Audio is then played from an interview between Gale Klappa and new Bucks forward Jae Crowder. Bulls double-OT wraps up… Chicago wins which helps the Bucks tremendously. Who do the Bucks want to see in the playoffs? What is it trending toward? Will the Bucks be the 1 seed? All this and more on Bucks Weekly.