State Senator Van Wanggaard joined Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News to explain the two amendments that will be on your ballot come April. The first question regards the constitution’s definition of “serious harm” and how it relates to a judge’s conditions imposed on an accused person released before conviction. The second question on your ballot will ask whether or not judges should be allowed to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on certain circumstances.

Supporters of the amendments say it will help keep more criminals off the streets. While those opposed say the amendments support the wealthy and affect an already crowded prison system in the state.

You can listen to the full interview with Sen. Wanggaard above.

MORE FROM WISCONSIN’S WEEKEND MORNING NEWS: Mark Kass talks Northridge mall, new flights out of Milwaukee, and more