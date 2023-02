Courtesy: Bayshore Town Center

GLENDALE, Wis. — New video from the Bayshore Town Center shows the Silver Spring parking structure partially collapse. The North Shore Fire Chief, Robert Whitaker, said the the structure collapsed in a pancake-like manner. Meaning the third floor collapsed onto the second, then the second floor fell onto the first. No one was injured in this incident.

