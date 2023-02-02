Northwestern Mutual plans to move 2,000 employees from its Franklin campus to downtown Milwaukee and is seeking city support for a $500 million renovation of a downtown office building it owns to make it happen.

Northwestern Mutual chairman, president and chief executive officer John Schlifske tells the Milwaukee Business Journal the company is consolidating to encourage collaboration and attendance in the office, versus working remotely. He said the proposed project “nurtures both the culture and the attractiveness of return to campus.”

The Mayor of Franklin, Steve Olson joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to give his thoughts on the news about Northwestern Mutual moving downtown