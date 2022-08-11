MILWAUKEE – A 30-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a Milwaukee police officer during a suspected drug deal on Thursday night.

Chief Jeffrey Norman says it started just after 5:00 p.m. near 18th and Greenfield when officers noticed what they suspected to be a drug deal where one person was armed with a gun.

“Officers approached the suspect, at which time the suspect fled on foot and a foot pursuit ensued,” Chief Norman said. “During the pursuit, an officer discharged his firearm, subsequently striking the subject.”

A firearm and suspected narcotics were recovered at the scene, according to Chief Norman.

“The suspect, a 30-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and is in stable condition,” Chief Norman said.

The officer who fired the shots has been described as a 30-year-old man with more than three years of service.

He has been placed on administrative duty while an investigation is conducted.