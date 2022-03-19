PEWAUKEE- No injuries reported after a cargo train derailed in the City of Pewaukee, though some of the train cars ended up in a pond.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, the Canadian Pacific cargo train was traveling eastbound through Pewaukee when a box car derailed from the tracks near Somers Lane and Parkside Road. According to a release, one tanker car and seven other box cars went off the tracks and into the body of water. Only one box car was full of lumber, the others were empty.

No injuries were reported, no property was damaged and there are not expected to be any environmental issues stemming from the crash.