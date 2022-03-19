WAUKESHA- A memorial honoring the six victims killed during the Waukesha Christmas Parade last November now adorns the walls at Waukesha City Hall.

The City’s Twitter account shared a photo of the memorial that includes six individual paintings commissioned by artist Joanne Bowring.

The city says the Memorial Commission will meet on March 31st to discuss location options for a permanent memorial.

The six were killed when prosecutors say Darrell Brooks Jr. drive his SUV through the parade route. Brooks faces six counts of homicide and more than 60 other charges stemming from the incident. He will stand trial in October.