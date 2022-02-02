I was empty inside all of last week.

That’s what happens when your team crashes out of the playoffs in soul-crushing fashion.

I couldn’t watch ESPN.

It was a chore to turn on the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

All food tasted bad. Colors were duller.

Everything sucks when your team loses.

And you know what? That’s okay.

It’s totally acceptable in my mind to mope around and do some self-loathing for a while after a heartbreaking loss.

It’s reassurance that you care, that you’re a part of something bigger than you, that this stuff matters.

Eventually, though, you’ve got to snap out of it.

I snapped out of it on Tuesday because of Officer Herb Davis.

The Milwaukee Police Officer was shot last week while performing a welfare check.

Thankfully, he’s going to be okay and is recovering from his injuries.

That recovery process was expedited a bit when Davis’ beloved Cincinnati Bengals clinched their first Super Bowl berth since 1989 on Sunday.

Now, with a little help from our team at Good Karma Brands and 620 WTMJ, he’s headed to Los Angeles to see them play for a championship next weekend.

It’s an experience far less than he deserves.

His family was interviewed on TMJ4 earlier this week and this quote really struck me in a profound way…

“He didn’t cry when he had his incident, but he cried when that field goal went through.”

Sports are the best, man.

My Bills are out. The Packers are out, too. But we can all be Bengals fans next weekend.

#WhoDey

