MILWAUKEE – A police officer was reportedly shot in Milwaukee near 21st and St. Paul on Thursday night.

#BREAKING: This is the second officer shot just this week.



– Deputy Almonte was shot yesterday, and was released from the hospital today.



An off-duty MPD detective was shot exactly two weeks ago.



This is very troubling. https://t.co/A1XAdp7qD8 — Ubah Ali (@UbahDAli) January 28, 2022

BREAKING NOW: Large Police presence near 21st/St. Paul. PD @tmj4 has been told an officer has been shot. We are headed on air now. Www.TMJ4.con/live pic.twitter.com/E2GBiVCpiG — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) January 28, 2022

BREAKING: Milwaukee Police have a large section of 16th and W Clybourn Street near @MarquetteU blocked off after it was confirmed that an officer was shot. Still working to learn more details. Stick with us on @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/9W8raCPMK1 — Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) January 28, 2022

#BREAKINGNEWS A Milwaukee police officer was shot multiple times near 21st and St. Paul Thursday night, sources confirm to TMJ4 News.https://t.co/QelrIfTk10 — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) January 28, 2022

MUPD assisting MPD. No active threat to campus. Stay away from police investigation west of 16th Street. — Marquette Police (@MarquettePD) January 28, 2022

#BreakingNews TMJ4 News is aware of an active police incident near 21st and St. Paul, as well as 17th and Clybourn. We are on scene to gather the latest. Stick with https://t.co/MdobEMEqsP with this breaking news story. pic.twitter.com/ZGxUJw9fIA — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) January 28, 2022

So far, the Milwaukee Police Department has not released any information about an officer being shot or a possible suspect.

