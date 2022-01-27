In January of 2021, the Detroit Lions agreed to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

The cost of doing business: Two first-round draft picks, a third-round draft pick, and quarterback Jared Goff. The Rams also agreed to absorb roughly $43 million dollars remaining on Stafford’s contract.

All for a 32-year-old quarterback who – at the time – had never won a playoff game.

What do you think Aaron Rodgers will fetch? It’s up to Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst to find out…and find out he must.

The Packers might say they have no interest in trading Rodgers, but it would be irresponsible of Gutekunst to not explore the trade market. It would be irresponsible of Gutekunst to shut the door to any team willing to make an offer.

After hiring former Packers offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett to be the team’s Head Coach, the Denver Broncos are in position to enter phase two of their off-season plan. Figure out what it takes to acquire the soon-to-be-four-time-MVP.

The next step for the Packers is making sure the Broncos aren’t the only team with an offer on the table.

Let the bidding war begin!

