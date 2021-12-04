One person has died and another injured in a 2 vehicle accident yesterday.

It happened on at the intersection of State Highway 20 and North Britton Road at 11:45 am yesterday. The investigation showed a red Toyota was southbound on Britton Road when it failed to stop at the intersection, striking a Ford pick up truck.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital where she later died. The operator of the Ford Truck sustained non life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.