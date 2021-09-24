This will come as a surprise to no-one.

The Packers have not fared well against the 49ers in the Matt LaFleur era.

In 3 games played, the Packers are 1-2.

The two losses are by a combined score of 74 to 28.

One of those, of course, a 37 to 20 loss in the NFC Championship Game.

The single win came last November, when the Niners were a shell of themselves, their roster ravaged by injury.

Sunday night will be different.

Both teams are, by and large, healthy, and both teams still plenty to play for and to prove.

The Packers need to treat this as a revenge game.

Revenge for the 37 to 3 drubbing in 2019.

Revenge for stealing a trip to the Super Bowl.

Revenge for trying to steal Aaron Rodgers away from Green Bay, something that Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan assuredly did.

That’s the motivation it’ll take to beat one of the top teams in the NFL on the road.

It’s never too early for a big game in the NFL.

We’ve got one on Sunday night.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.