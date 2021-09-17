Summerfest attendees can do more than just listen to music when they’re enjoying the festival. They can also be part of the band.

The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is offering attendees the chance to play and record music while at the festival.

The music recorded at the MusiCreation Station, which introduces instruments to Milwaukee communities, will be used to produce a “414 Milwaukee” song.

WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay and Erik Bilstad tried their hand at creating music at the sound lab. Hear how they did in the player above.