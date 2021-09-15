Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley is once again questioning everything about Aaron Rodgers.

In speaking with a collection of talking heads on ESPN, Finley questioned Rodgers’ body language, hunger, and work ethic during a disastrous week-1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Finley also predicted that Jordan Love would take over for Rodgers soon.

I don’t like that network TV producers seek out Finley only when you-know-what hits the fan in Green Bay, but I get why they do it.

Finley has an axe to grind. An axe he’s been grinding off and on since 2012. Smelling blood in the water after Sunday’s debacle, Finley is once again in the news stirring the pot.

But before you blast Finley for his comments, consider the questions you’ve been asking since Sunday’s debacle. Are they similar? Do you find yourself wondering if Aaron is all-in in what is expected to be his final season as a Packer?

There’s nothing new about Finley’s act, but what you’ve probably dismissed since 2012, probably resonates in 2021.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.