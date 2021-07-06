The 4th of July weekend serves as further proof that life in the US is achieving some sort of a post-COVID normal.

But as an uncommon virus fades, the common cold surges.

Doctors are noting a rise in respiratory illnesses as the pandemic’s grip eases.

“Starting in mid-June, we started to see an uptick in normal viruses,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health’s Chief Quality Officer, tells WTMJ.

“For the young kids, RSV. And then we’re seeing parainfluenza virus, another one that causes a more severe cold. As well as common colds, rhinovirus. They’re all making a comeback now that we’re a little bit closer together and that we don’t have masks on anymore.”

