The Green Bay Packers are now 2-5 after falling to the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

“We’re in uncharted territory,” ESPN Milwaukee’s Mark Tauscher told Wis. Morning News. “A lot of fans are always thinking we’re better than other teams, but now everyone is looking at the Packers saying, ‘Green Bay, that’s a game we should win.'”

“That never happened before.”

The Packers have lost four in a row, with little to be proud of, according to Tauscher.

“There was nothing (about the game) encouraging to me. I haven’t seen us get better on offense at all.” he said. “We dropped the football, we were sloppy, there were too many penalties, etc.”

“We need to come to grips with the idea that we’re not a very good football team.”