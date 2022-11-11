7 days to save the season.

That needs to be the Packers’ mentality.

By the time we all wake up a week from this morning, we’ll know if the season is over or if there’s hope.

The Packers play 2 games at home in the next 7 days.

Sunday against the Cowboys.

Thursday Night against the Titans.

If they win both, they’d climb back to 5 and 6 on the season, which believe it or not, would put them in the thick of the Wild Card Hunt in the NFC.

Their final lifeline is that the rest of the conference is as bad as they are this season.

If they lose one or both of these games, it’s time to start Jordan Love.

There’s no reason to keep rolling Aaron Rodgers’ out there at 3 and 8 against the Eagles.

7 days to save your season.

It may just be the most important week of Aaron Rodgers’ career.