It’s trade season in the NFL.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday that the Packers are certainly looking for wide receiver help and that Pittsburgh’s Chase Claypool could be an option.

He’s not the first wide receiver to potentially come available this season.

Robbie Anderson was on the block, before being traded to Arizona earlier this week.

D.J. Moore might be on the way out in Carolina, too.

And Odell Beckham, Jr. is still flirting with every team in football.

Here are the problems, though…

#1 – The Packers never trade for wide receivers. Brian Gutekunst has been know to kick the tires on trades, but precedent says that he’ll stick with his draft picks and work from within.

and #2 – None of the guys available are as productive this season as Allen Lazard or Romeo Doubs have been.

Seriously – check the stats. None of them are upgrades.

Players on the trade block are on the trade block for a reason.

The Packers failed to address the receiver position well enough in the offseason, and it’s rearing it’s ugly head now.

The best solution at this point is to get the most out of the guys you have in the room.

There is no magic pill to solve a problem that’s been growing for months, if not years.