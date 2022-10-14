If you had Week 6 in the Aaron Rodgers’ Retirement Rumor Pool, you’re a winner.

We’re not even halfway into the season, and the first retirement rumor has already surfaced.

It may happen.

It may not.

Nobody knows.

Not anonymous sources inside Lambeau Field.

Not beat writers.

Not teammates.

Not even Aaron Rodgers.

The retirement mentality is cyclical.

Every year, at the end of the season, Rodgers will get the itch.

Then, training camp will come around, and he’ll want to come back.

Some losses, hits, and pain will set in midseason, prompting the rumors once again.

That’s where we are now.

The team will get hot.

The playoffs will play out how they may, and we’ll do it all again next year.

Again, nobody knows, not even #12.

He’s day-to-day, month-to-month, year-to-year.

To think that it’s having an impact on his play on the field is preposterous.