Unprompted.

That’s the wildest thing about it.

While speaking with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after Sunday’s 14 to 12 win over the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers dropped the story of the game without being asked.

He told Rinaldi that he saw something on the Jumbotron prior to the deciding 2-point conversion that he passed along to head coach Matt LaFleur.

That discovery may have helped the Packers win the football game.

So, what exactly did Aaron see?

Your guess is as good as mine.

My guess, though, is that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were likely getting some home cooking with the play clock.

An extra second can make all the difference in the world.

The Buccaneers got away with one on their final touchdown.

They didn’t on the 2-point conversion.

It’s very possible that Rodgers noticed and alerted LaFleur, who alerted the refs.

Maybe Rodgers got a look at the play call from the Tampa sideline.

Whatever it was, a win is a win, and a mammoth one that could have playoff implications, even though it’s only Week 3.

