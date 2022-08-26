That was perfection last night from Jordan Love.

Did he play perfect? No. Of course not. Far from it.

That was a dream scenario for fans who want to hold onto the 3rd year quarterback.

He played well enough to make you feel more confident that he could guide the Packers to a win should Aaron Rodgers miss any time.

He made enough mistakes, though, to give other teams pause about swinging a trade.

Packers fans should come away from this preseason feeling more confident in Love than at any other point during his career.

Brian Gutekunst still doesn’t have enough information to decide whether or not to pick up his 5th year option, but the development doesn’t stop here.

He’ll continue to play in practice.

At the end of the day, the story of this preseason for Jordan Love can be defined by one word: growth.

He’s finally showing the growth and progression we’ve all been waiting for since the moment the Packers traded up to draft him.

