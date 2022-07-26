Football is back!

Training camp begins for the Green Bay Packers Wednesday, July 27 at Ray Nitschke Field. Storylines abound as the Packers count down the days to the start of the regular season.

A few things I’ll be watching as camp begins:

WHO IS USED WHERE ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE?

The Packers begin camp with two-fifths of their ideal starting offensive line on the PUP list. Left tackle David Bakhtiari continues a lengthy rehab of a torn ACL suffered in December of 2020. Fellow Pro-Bowler, Elgton Jenkins started eight games in place of Bakhtiari at left tackle before tearing his ACL in week-11 of last season and there is no timetable for his return.

Minus Bakhtiari, I expect Yosh Nijman to begin camp at left tackle, but who earns first-team reps on the right side? The Packers have several players with experience at guard and tackle, and it’s possible all three will see training camp reps on the outside. The list features Royce Newman, former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen and rookie third-round draft pick, Sean Rhyan.

Second-year pro Josh Myers will begin camp at center, with third-year pro Jon Runyan likely at left guard. Since entering the league, Runyan has appeared in all 33 of the Packers regular season games.

The Packers offensive line is loaded with players who are viewed as being versatile. Matt LaFleur should have the luxury of starting the best five lineman in camp. I expect a lot of mixing and matching in August.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Caleb Jones. The undrafted rookie free agent out of Indiana won’t be difficult to find. Jones wears number-72 and is the largest player in camp…and perhaps all of Green Bay…at 6’9″, 370-pounds.

WHICH WIDE RECEIVER QUICKLY DEVELOPS CHEMISTRY WITH AARON RODGERS?

The Packers enter camp with ten wide receivers, but only half have any experience playing with Aaron Rodgers. The list includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree. New to the team are veteran Sammy Watkins and four rookies featuring early second-round pick Christian Watson. Fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, seventh-rounder Samori Toure, and former University of Wisconsin standout Danny Davis are the others.

As it stands, the Packers do not have a true number-1 receiver that will force defenses to roll coverage. The wild-card is Watkins. If he can stay healthy and play to his talent level, the Packers will have a threat defenses need to pay attention to.

Lazard is the most indispensable receiver on the roster. I can’t imagine many instances where Lazard is on the sidelines when the Packers are on offense.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Amari Rodgers. The second-year pro from Clemson had a forgettable rookie season. He struggled as a returner, provided minimal contributions on offense and appeared slow. Seeking to take a leap forward in his second season, Rodgers lost about 15 pounds and is closer to his playing weight in college.

WILL SPECIAL TEAMS BE…SPECIAL?

Since Matt LaFleur replaced Mike McCarthy as Head Coach, special teams have been atrocious. Every aspect of special teams is in need of improvement and new Coordinator Rich Bisaccia has his work cut out for him.

Mason Crosby successfully lured former Chicago Bears Punter Pat O’Donnell to Green Bay. O’Donnell is a proven bad-weather punter and Crosby tells me he’s one of the best holders in the game. Crosby and the field goal operation are the least of my concerns.

What I’ll be watching to see is if there is a philosophical change. For years, Packers special teams has been a collection area for the inexperienced. For the coverage and return units to improve there must be a willingness to use more impactful players.

Amari Rodgers will have a chance to earn his role as a returner back. In camp, Doubs will field some punts…same for Cobb. Time will tell if the Packers are truly committed to increasing the productivity of a special teams unit that was among the worst in the NFL last season.