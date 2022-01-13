With the #1 seed in the NFC comes the opportunity to rest.

The Packers are still practicing this week as they await their divisional round opponent.

Head coach Matt LaFleur is doing his best to make sure the players stay focused and ready.

What goals does he have for the bye week?

“I just think staying sharp, both mentally and physically,” LaFleur told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “Making sure that we are very efficient with our time, but allowing these guys to kind of get away. Rest, recover, rehab. Basically, do whatever they need to do to be at their best come next week.”

The Packers will play the lowest seed remaining of the Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, or Eagles next Saturday or Sunday at Lambeau Field.