On the surface, it seems like a great fit.

The Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

He’s healthy, and now, he’s a free agent.

The Packers are dinged up in the secondary.

Jaire Alexander and Kevin King are both injured, and Eric Stokes, while off to a promising start, is still a rookie.

Adding a guy like Gilmore would seemingly be a wonderful fit for the Green and Gold.

Except…

The Packers can’t afford him. The Patriots were trying to restructure Gilmore’s contract to create cap relief and the two sides couldn’t come to a deal. It seems unlikely that he’d now be willing to take a pay cut to come to Green Bay. The Packers just don’t do stuff like this. They don’t make splashy signings, especially in the middle of the season. They trust the draft. They trust their work in the offseason. They trust their 53-man roster.

In short, it’d be a shock to see Gilmore in Green and Gold.

But we can dream, can’t we?

