The Green Bay Packers unveiled a new third uniform Thursday morning.

It’s being called the 50s classic uniform.

According to Packers.com: “The 50s Classic Uniform is inspired by the team’s uniforms from 1950-1953. The uniforms are all green, with gold numbers and stripes similar to the jerseys worn in the 1950s. This alternate jersey, which is the Packers’ traditional green color, with gold numbers and stripes, will be worn with matching green pants with gold stripes, and matching green socks.”

The new uniforms will debut at Lambeau Field on October 24 against Washington.