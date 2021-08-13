All eyes will be on Jordan Love this weekend as the Packers open the preseason at Lambeau Field against the Houston Texans.

“This is a big moment for him in many respects,” Voice of the Packers Wayne Larrivee tells WTMJ.

But Larrivee adds that we shouldn’t take too much away from how he performs in the preseason.

“We’re all going to be speculating Jordan Love and how good he is and how good he can be or how bad he is or how bad he’s going to be. You’ll all make those judgments based on preseason games. I’m here to tell you based on 43 years of watching this stuff in the National Football League, you don’t know about a starting quarterback in this league until he takes a snap in a regular season game.”

