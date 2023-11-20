WAUKESHA COUNTY – Traffic is being diverted off of I94 eastbound before Moorland Road due to what the Waukesha County Sherrif’s Department is calling a shots fired incident.

“Eastbound I94 will be closed for an unknown amount of time for the investigation” said Lieutenant Nicholas Wenzel. “The traffic reroute for eastbound traffic will be to exit on Moorland Blvd and take W. Bluemound Rd eastbound to HWY 100 where they will be able to get back onto eastbound I94. There is no additional information available at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.”

If you’re able to exit the freeway beforehand, it’s recommended to use an alternate route to head east; we’d recommend either US 18 or Greenfield Avenue.

This is a developing story; more details will be added as they become available.