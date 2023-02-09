MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman posted a double-double to help offset a 42-point night from Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis and Milwaukee held off the Titans 94-89 on Thursday night. Freeman finished with 26 points and 10 assists for the Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon League) who led by 19 at halftime. Davis, who matched his season high and leads the nation with a career-best 26.6 scoring average, has now scored 3,441 career points and trails all-time leader Pete Maravich of LSU (3,667) in Division I play. He leads the country with 707 points and 121 3-pointers this season. Davis made two free throws to give Detroit Mercy an 87-86 lead with 1:44 remaining, but freshman Elijah Jamison answered with a 3-pointer and Milwaukee never trailed again.

