GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 57, Williams Bay 47
Adams-Friendship 68, Mauston 67
Albany 62, Black Hawk 37
Altoona 53, Prescott 47
Amery 64, Osceola 27
Ashland 53, Spooner 30
Assumption 79, Prentice 34
Athens 59, Assumption 54
Baldwin-Woodville 42, Ellsworth 32
Baraboo 61, Portage 24
Barron 46, Cameron 32
Beaver Dam 56, DeForest 20
Belmont 55, Highland 31
Blair-Taylor 83, Eleva-Strum 16
Bonduel 53, Shiocton 47
Brillion 69, Roncalli 48
Brodhead 51, Big Foot 14
Cadott 67, Bloomer 51
Cambridge 48, Marshall 36
Catholic Memorial 66, Oconomowoc 60
Clinton 50, Turner 44
Colfax 62, Spring Valley 20
Columbus 54, Lodi 14
Columbus Catholic 48, Greenwood 12
Cuba City 86, Riverdale 37
Darlington 69, Iowa-Grant 35
Denmark 49, Little Chute 29
Dodgeville 69, River Valley 60
Drummond 60, Winter 36
Durand 60, Elmwood/Plum City 19
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Independence 36
Edgerton 68, East Troy 36
Edgewood 54, Mount Horeb 38
Elk Mound 64, Boyceville 20
Elkhorn Area 50, Waterford 46
Fall Creek 63, Thorp 28
Fennimore 55, Southwestern 26
Flambeau 74, Birchwood 42
Florence 55, Mercer 54
Gilman 51, Owen-Withee 27
Grafton 70, Nicolet 22
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 52, Sturgeon Bay 47
Gresham Community 59, Northland Lutheran 41
Gresham Community 60, Bowler 37
Hayward 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 37
Hurley 46, Mellen 39
Iola-Scandinavia 50, Weyauwega-Fremont 43
Jefferson 39, Whitewater 37
Johnson Creek 64, Palmyra-Eagle 40
Kenosha Bradford 49, Oak Creek 30
Kettle Moraine 56, Arrowhead 52
Kewaskum 55, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 35
Kickapoo 49, Ithaca 32
Kiel 65, Two Rivers 36
Ladysmith 48, Cameron 25
Lake Mills 39, Lakeside Lutheran 36
Lourdes Academy 70, Horicon 23
Luther 60, Black River Falls 32
Madison East 60, Beloit Memorial 45
Madison La Follette 62, Madison West 23
Markesan 38, Fall River 35
Marshfield 65, Wausau East 23
Martin Luther 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47
McDonell Central 51, Regis 50
McFarland 80, Evansville 56
Melrose-Mindoro 77, Whitehall 74
Menominee Indian 61, Amherst 57
Middleton 65, Janesville Parker 34
Mineral Point 80, Boscobel 45
Mondovi 72, Glenwood City 20
Monona Grove 54, Fort Atkinson 34
Muskego 55, Mukwonago 28
Neenah 68, Appleton West 43
Neillsville 61, Spencer 12
New Berlin West 73, West Allis Central 35
New Glarus 61, Belleville 35
New Holstein 52, Roncalli 41
New Holstein 61, Chilton 49
New London 50, Seymour 33
Newman Catholic 60, Rib Lake 40
Niagara 59, Gillett 29
North Crawford 36, Weston 30
Northland Lutheran 66, Tigerton 17
Northwestern 52, Barron 48
Notre Dame 65, De Pere 26
Oakfield 61, Dodgeland 37
Oakfield 61, Shullsburg 29
Oconto 61, Southern Door 55
Oostburg 69, Manitowoc Lutheran 40
Oregon 68, Monroe 17
Osseo-Fairchild 63, Stanley-Boyd 42
Pecatonica 69, Juda 28
Pius XI Catholic 60, Wisconsin Lutheran 47
Platteville 61, Lancaster 50
Poynette 64, Watertown Luther Prep 61
Prairie du Chien 54, Richland Center 26
Randolph 66, Pardeeville 31
Reedsburg Area 68, Portage 7
Rio 60, Montello 45
Rosholt 69, Port Edwards 22
Royall 56, Wonewoc-Center 43
Saint Thomas More 56, South Milwaukee 42
Salam School 59, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 24
Sheboygan Falls 75, Valders 60
Shullsburg 57, Benton 47
Siren 69, Lac Courte Oreilles 30
Solon Springs 78, Butternut 48
Somerset 56, Saint Croix Central 35
South Shore 76, Washburn 20
St. Croix Falls 56, Cumberland 25
Stevens Point 73, D.C. Everest 19
Stoughton 65, Milton 51
Sun Prairie West 52, Madison Memorial 48
Tomah 63, Holmen 31
Turtle Lake 48, Webster 41
University Lake/Trinity 51, Saint Joan Antida 31
Verona Area 80, Janesville Craig 55
Watertown 50, Waunakee 31
Waupun 52, Berlin 27
Wausau West 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41
Wausaukee 40, Saint Thomas Aquinas 10
Wauwatosa East 57, Wauwatosa West 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Seneca 39
Wauzeka-Steuben 52, La Farge/Youth Initiative 41
Wauzeka-Steuben 68, De Soto 21
Wauzeka-Steuben 70, Viroqua 42
West Salem 74, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 25
Westby 54, Viroqua 11
Westfield Area 61, Wisconsin Dells 44
Wild Rose 70, Tri-County 31
Wilmot Union 52, Burlington 48
Winneconne 57, Ripon 51
Wisconsin Heights 48, Waterloo 39
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 68, Manawa 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coulee Christian-Providence vs. Gilmanton, ccd.
Eastbrook Academy vs. Augustine Prep, ccd.
Waukesha South vs. Waukesha North, ccd.
