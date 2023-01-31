By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Spending in Wisconsin’s governor’s race shattered the previous record by more than 75%, with more than $164 million spent on the contest won in the battleground state by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. That is according to a report Tuesday from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a group that tracks spending on state elections. The total amount spent on the race, which was a national priority for both Republicans and Democrats, topped the previous high of $93 million set in Evers’ first win in 2018. It was double the amount spent in the 2014 race. Evers defeated Republican Tim Michels, ensuring that Democrats will have a check on the Republican-controlled Legislature.

