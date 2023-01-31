MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A medical examiner says a 13-month-old boy who was in a car stolen last week in Milwaukee died after it crashed into a minivan shortly after the theft. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says Zarion Robinson was in a car seat in the stolen car’s back seat when it hit the minivan late last Friday. The medical examiner’s report says paramedics found Zarion awake and crying and still partly strapped into his car seat in the car, but early Saturday, he was pronounced dead at a hospital. The 31-year-old woman who was driving the stolen car has been arrested but has not been formally charged.

