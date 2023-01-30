The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 69, Stanley-Boyd 40
Auburndale 48, Pittsville 29
Bangor 54, Melrose-Mindoro 48
Barneveld 62, River Valley 43
Blair-Taylor 57, Regis 36
Cambridge 55, Mayville 35
Cashton 64, La Farge/Youth Initiative 52
Chesterton 42, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 23
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54, Cumberland 39
Clear Lake 63, Glenwood City 17
Coleman 53, Crivitz 20
Crandon 42, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34
Cuba City 85, Boscobel 35
Darlington 82, Argyle 12
Dodgeland 59, Williams Bay 27
Durand 44, Arcadia 42
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43, Spring Valley 40
Edgar 49, Rosholt 33
Edgewood 75, Reedsburg Area 63
Grafton 62, Midway-Minto, N.D. 20
Heritage Christian 71, University Lake/Trinity 28
Highland 63, Benton 43
Holmen 62, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 25
Independence 46, Black River Falls 38
Ithaca 62, North Crawford 34
Johnson Creek 63, Cambria-Friesland 36
Ladysmith 59, Spooner 17
Lincoln 73, Whitehall 57
Lourdes Academy 76, Wayland Academy 34
Luxemburg-Casco 51, Oconto Falls 43
Manitowoc Lutheran 71, Ozaukee 67
McDonell Central 80, Thorp 22
Menasha 60, Kewaunee 39
Milton 60, Monroe 48
Mineral Point 64, Black Hawk 35
Mishicot 44, Brillion 39
New Glarus 77, Mount Horeb 48
New Lisbon 51, Port Edwards 48
New London 57, Stevens Point 55
Notre Dame 73, Bay Port 39
Osceola 53, Cameron 28
Oshkosh North 67, Green Bay East 23
Osseo-Fairchild 57, Tomah 48
Phillips 65, Ashland 48
Plymouth 40, Berlin 39
Prairie Farm 55, Cadott 41
Rhinelander 61, Medford Area 54
Rib Lake 60, Flambeau 58
River Ridge 57, Riverdale 23
Sheboygan North 65, Sheboygan South 50
Solon Springs 61, Washburn 17
Southern Door 70, Sturgeon Bay 44
Tigerton 30, Stockbridge 29
Turner 48, Horicon 39
Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 55, Mercer 54
Waterloo 53, Fall River 29
Wauzeka-Steuben 70, Viroqua 42
Westby 47, Hillsboro 40
Weston 37, Coulee Christian-Providence 34
Winneconne 60, Waupun 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..