The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 69, Stanley-Boyd 40

Auburndale 48, Pittsville 29

Bangor 54, Melrose-Mindoro 48

Barneveld 62, River Valley 43

Blair-Taylor 57, Regis 36

Cambridge 55, Mayville 35

Cashton 64, La Farge/Youth Initiative 52

Chesterton 42, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 23

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54, Cumberland 39

Clear Lake 63, Glenwood City 17

Coleman 53, Crivitz 20

Crandon 42, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34

Cuba City 85, Boscobel 35

Darlington 82, Argyle 12

Dodgeland 59, Williams Bay 27

Durand 44, Arcadia 42

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43, Spring Valley 40

Edgar 49, Rosholt 33

Edgewood 75, Reedsburg Area 63

Grafton 62, Midway-Minto, N.D. 20

Heritage Christian 71, University Lake/Trinity 28

Highland 63, Benton 43

Holmen 62, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 25

Independence 46, Black River Falls 38

Ithaca 62, North Crawford 34

Johnson Creek 63, Cambria-Friesland 36

Ladysmith 59, Spooner 17

Lincoln 73, Whitehall 57

Lourdes Academy 76, Wayland Academy 34

Luxemburg-Casco 51, Oconto Falls 43

Manitowoc Lutheran 71, Ozaukee 67

McDonell Central 80, Thorp 22

Menasha 60, Kewaunee 39

Milton 60, Monroe 48

Mineral Point 64, Black Hawk 35

Mishicot 44, Brillion 39

New Glarus 77, Mount Horeb 48

New Lisbon 51, Port Edwards 48

New London 57, Stevens Point 55

Notre Dame 73, Bay Port 39

Osceola 53, Cameron 28

Oshkosh North 67, Green Bay East 23

Osseo-Fairchild 57, Tomah 48

Phillips 65, Ashland 48

Plymouth 40, Berlin 39

Prairie Farm 55, Cadott 41

Rhinelander 61, Medford Area 54

Rib Lake 60, Flambeau 58

River Ridge 57, Riverdale 23

Sheboygan North 65, Sheboygan South 50

Solon Springs 61, Washburn 17

Southern Door 70, Sturgeon Bay 44

Tigerton 30, Stockbridge 29

Turner 48, Horicon 39

Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 55, Mercer 54

Waterloo 53, Fall River 29

Wauzeka-Steuben 70, Viroqua 42

Westby 47, Hillsboro 40

Weston 37, Coulee Christian-Providence 34

Winneconne 60, Waupun 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..