GREEN BAY, Wis. — Authorities say a man suspected of killing two women in Green Bay over the weekend has been arrested by police in Arkansas. Green Bay police say the 48-year-old Green Bay man was initially being sought as a person of interest in Sunday’s suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side. WLUK-TV reports that he was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Arkansas after Green Bay police informed law enforcement in Arkansas that the person of interest may be traveling through that state. Police say the bodies of a 58-year-old Green Bay woman and a 53-year-old Bellevue woman were found Sunday by officers inside a Green Bay duplex.

