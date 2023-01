GREEN BAY, Wis. — Kahliel Spear scored 19 points and Robert Morris cruised to a 72-38 victory over Green Bay. Spear added six rebounds for the Colonials (9-12, 4-6 Horizon League). Enoch Cheeks scored 13 points with eight assists and four steals. Randy Tucker scored 11 points to lead the Phoenix (2-19, 1-9), who have lost 11 straight. He added seven rebounds.

