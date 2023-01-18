The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 63, Pecatonica 41
Almond-Bancroft 57, Wild Rose 25
Altoona 47, Baldwin-Woodville 45
Appleton East 57, Appleton North 41
Aquinas 69, Westby 47
Argyle 70, Juda 21
Audubon Tech and Communication 82, Milwaukee Arts 50
Augusta 62, Gilmanton 53
Barneveld 60, Black Hawk 42
Barron 56, Ashland 44
Bayfield 70, Butternut 38
Belleville 88, Cambridge 59
Big Foot 69, Clinton 54
Bloomer 63, Stanley-Boyd 33
Boyceville 75, Glenwood City 49
Brookfield Central 67, Franklin 65
Brookfield East 82, West Allis Central 62
Burlington 53, Fort Atkinson 42
Cameron 84, Spooner 38
Catholic Memorial 63, Nicolet 49
Cedar Grove-Belgium 45, Hilbert 44
Central Wisconsin Christian 53, Cambria-Friesland 32
Chilton 58, Saint Lawrence Seminary 31
Cochrane-Fountain City 75, Independence 57
Colfax 52, Elmwood/Plum City 49
Columbus 60, Watertown Luther Prep 53
Columbus Catholic 68, Gilman 26
Crivitz 70, Wausaukee 35
Cuba City 89, Riverdale 56
D.C. Everest 55, Eau Claire North 53
Darlington 48, Fennimore 43
Deerfield 74, Fall River 63
Durand 54, Mondovi 50
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 52, Blair-Taylor 40
Eau Claire Memorial 84, La Crosse Central 74
Edgerton 94, Evansville 84
Elk Mound 56, Spring Valley 44
Fall Creek 72, Cadott 50
Flambeau 63, Cornell 44
Fond du Lac 58, Wauwatosa West 50
Frederic 60, Webster 56
Freedom 44, Clintonville 43
Gibraltar 67, Sturgeon Bay 58
Gillett 64, Suring 32
Grantsburg 50, Clear Lake 40
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 102, Sevastopol 32
Green Bay Southwest 60, Green Bay Preble 52
Heritage Christian 79, Living Word Lutheran 59
Highland 68, Cassville 35
Hillsboro 73, La Farge 42
Horicon 87, North Fond du Lac 62
Howards Grove 51, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49, OT
Hurley 90, South Shore 47
Jefferson 70, Brodhead 60
Johnson Creek 53, Rio 50
Kaukauna 70, Kimberly 46
Kenosha Indian Trail 75, Wilmot Union 73
Kewaskum 75, Lomira 57
Kiel 80, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64
Kohler 81, Mishicot 48
La Crosse Logan 73, Holmen 58
Ladysmith 78, Cumberland 63
Lake Mills 75, Poynette 66
Lakeside Lutheran 69, Lodi 42
Loyal 64, Greenwood 27
Madison La Follette 86, Verona Area 74
Madison Memorial 63, Madison East 60
Manawa 51, Iola-Scandinavia 48
Manitowoc Lincoln 59, Sheboygan South 50, OT
Manitowoc Lutheran 72, Random Lake 55
Marathon 67, Mosinee 60
Marion 64, Bowler 63
Markesan 83, Ripon 70
Marshall 41, Wisconsin Heights 38
Martin Luther 74, Racine Lutheran 68
Martin Luther 76, Pius XI Catholic 69
Mauston 41, Reedsburg Area 38
McDonell Central 88, Thorp 53
McFarland 81, East Troy 32
Melrose-Mindoro 47, Lincoln 44
Menominee Indian 74, Bonduel 66
Menomonie 62, Sparta 55
Middleton 61, Janesville Craig 48
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 81, Milwaukee Juneau 71
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 66, Milwaukee North 60
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 101, Milw. Washington 68
Milwaukee King 80, Milwaukee Riverside University 48
Milwaukee Lutheran 72, Kenosha Bradford 63
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 59, Milwaukee School of Languages 45
Milwaukee Saint Anthony 48, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 43
Milwaukee Vincent 89, Milwaukee Golda Meir 79
Mineral Point 73, Boscobel 43
Monona Grove 69, Badger 58
Montello 61, Madison Country Day 60
Monticello 55, Albany 43
Mount Horeb 58, Burlington 49
Mount Horeb 60, Dodgeville 52
Neillsville 85, Spencer 45
New Auburn 60, Winter 45
New Berlin Eisenhower 83, Delavan-Darien 41
New Glarus 54, Waterloo 37
New Richmond 64, Superior 52
Niagara 61, Lena 50
Northland Lutheran 74, Gresham Community 46
Northwestern 111, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 64
Notre Dame 58, Ashwaubenon 55
Omro 70, Berlin 64
Oneida Nation 71, Saint Thomas Aquinas 48
Oostburg 64, Reedsville 53
Osseo-Fairchild 49, Regis 47, OT
Owen-Withee 72, Colby 48
Ozaukee 69, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51
Pacelli 69, Port Edwards 53
Peshtigo 72, Oconto 61
Pewaukee 87, Greendale 42
Pittsville 61, Rosholt 21
Plymouth 81, Roncalli 42
Potosi 73, Benton 55
Prairie Farm 73, Lake Holcombe 64
Pulaski 69, Luxemburg-Casco 59
Racine Case 64, Oregon 62
Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Catholic Central 41
River Ridge 71, Belmont 35
River Valley 52, Viroqua 51
Saint Croix Central 71, Ellsworth 64
Saint Thomas More 60, Shoreland Lutheran 41
Saint Thomas More 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50
Salam School 80, Augustine Prep 57
Seymour 63, Green Bay West 28
Sheboygan North 77, Bay Port 71
Shell Lake 67, Siren 47
Shiocton 76, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49
Solon Springs 79, Lac Courte Oreilles 37
Somerset 66, Amery 60
Southern Door 63, Kewaunee 59
Southwestern 66, Iowa-Grant 39
St. Croix Falls 59, Hayward 36
St. Mary Catholic 86, Sheboygan Christian 52
Stevens Point 46, DeForest 31
Sun Prairie West 86, Janesville Parker 75
The Prairie School 78, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 66
Turner 93, Whitewater 27
Turtle Lake 59, Northwood 49
Unity 64, Luck 30
University Lake/Trinity 45, Eastbrook Academy 33
University School of Milwaukee 77, Cristo Rey Jesuit 36
Washburn 65, Drummond 61
Waukesha West 61, Cudahy 54
Waukon, Iowa 49, Prairie du Chien 48
Wausau East 73, Antigo 48
Wautoma 82, Lourdes Academy 60
West Allis Nathan Hale 61, Campbellsport 56
West Bend West 74, Mayville 64
West Salem 87, La Crosse Logan 56
Weyauwega-Fremont 67, Amherst 64
Whitnall 58, Oak Creek 52
Winneconne 65, Menasha 54
Wisconsin Dells 86, Baraboo 74
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60, Rhinelander 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Northland Pines vs. Merrill, ppd.
